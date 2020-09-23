We’re going big out of the gates. Rookie-of-the-Year big. Two-thousand-yards-rushing-AND-receiving big. Of course, we’re talking about our friend and colleague, Alvin Kamara, aka AK. He joins Truss Levelz to talk facts. The Norcross, Georgia, high school star tells how his upbringing shaped his views on life. Why that shape didn’t fit all that well at Alabama. How it caused him to spend a year in the JUCO wilderness only to return to Division I FBS and, ultimately, to be drafted into the NFL. Alvin talks about his rookie year in New Orleans. His big breakout season in 2018. And that sacrifice of playing on one leg for an entire season. AK doesn’t hold back on anything. The running back is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. You’ll want to hear how he got where he is and where he plans to go.