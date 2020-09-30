The Players’ Tribune
By Cameron Jordan, Mark Ingram II and Marquise Brown
Sep 30 2020
Presented By
Cameron Jordan
New Orleans Saints
Mark Ingram II
Baltimore Ravens
Marquise Brown
Baltimore Ravens
Sep 30 2020

SPEED. We’re talking about real speed. Florida speed … light-pole-to-light pole spee-EED! Of course, our guy, the young’un, HOLLYWOOD Brown, joins Truss Levelz. Say hello to Hollywood, as he gets into it all, including explaining how Florida Pop Warner is just different, with thousands in the stands and the whole hood coming out to rock with their guys. His rise is unique: With no D1 offers, he told his mom he’d go JUCO and wouldn’t come back without a D-I scholarship, and … He. Did. That. Then he talks going crazy at Oklahoma, including setting the school record for yards in a game and playing with two Heisman QB’s. From there it’s off to the league, to what it’s like being boys with the MVP, why he loves playing for the Ravens and him popping off his rookie year. Oh, and one more thing —  you do not want to play Hollywood in any video game. Period. He’s a walking highlight reel, on and off the field. You won’t want to miss this. 

Cameron Jordan
New Orleans Saints
Mark Ingram II
Baltimore Ravens
Marquise Brown
Baltimore Ravens