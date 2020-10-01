All Gardner Minshew needed was an opportunity. He shares his past experiences that prepared him for the NFL.
Presented ByArmy National Guard
Presented ByArmy National Guard
No one can outwork George Kittle. Whether he’s practicing, lifting or meditating, the 49ers tight end is always prepared.
Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan settle in to the final moments of calm before the chaos of the World Cup.
Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan break down their USWNT teammates.
Being a part of the USWNT means being a part of something bigger than soccer, it's about changing opportunities for women and young girls.