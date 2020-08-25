The Players’ Tribune
Fire Duo Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Aug 25 2020

Between Ja Morant’s dunks and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s deep threes, the young stars make a fire duo. The two talk court chemistry.

8 Episodes

Better Together

Teammates Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. sat down to talk all things hoops.

