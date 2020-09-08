Houseguest Europe: Hip-hop artist Loyle Carner

Patrice Evra takes Houseguest Europe to East London this time, as he and Loyle Carner get jamming.
Patrice Evra visits Amelia Dimoldenberg at her London home and finds himself on a date.
Patrice Evra heads down to South London for some rounds with retired heavyweight champion, David Haye.
The age-old rivalry is forgotten as Patrice Evra receives a warm, proper English welcome from Jamie Redknapp.
Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan settle in to the final moments of calm before the chaos of the World Cup.
Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan break down their USWNT teammates.
Being a part of the USWNT means being a part of something bigger than soccer, it's about changing opportunities for women and young girls.