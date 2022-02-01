Accessibility Statement
Accessibility Statement for Pro Sportority (Israel) Ltd. d/b/a Minute Media
Minute Media is committed to promoting digital accessibility for all users, including those with disabilities. To that end, Minute Media has committed to its sites being designed, developed and operated in substantial conformance with the World Wide Web Consortium’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 at Levels A and AA (“WCAG”), the generally recognized and accepted guidelines and/or standards for website accessibility.
Should you have any questions or require any additional information about the accessibility of the our sites (and/or any related policies, practices and procedures) please contact us at helpdesk@minutemedia.com or by phone: +972–3-6038622.
Videos and Closed Captioning Notice
If you identify a video produced by Minute Media that does not already contain closed captioning, you can contact Minute Media at helpdesk@minutemedia.com, to request closed captioning of the specific Minute Media-produced video. Minute Media will make best efforts to provide a closed-captioned version of the video within no more than 5 business days.
Should you have any questions or require any additional information about the accessibility of Minute Media’s sites’ videos, (and/or any other related policies, practices, and procedures) you can also contact helpdesk@minutemedia.com.