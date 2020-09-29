The Players' Tribune

The Chirp: Thanksgiving Edition

User avatar

The Players' Tribune

The Voice of the Game

Sep 30, 2020, 6:08 AM EDT

The Chirp is most thankful for …

You. Well, you and social media. But definitely you.

Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at The Players’ Tribune!

NASCAR driver  Danica Patrick and more on pre-game hype:

View this post on Instagram

Almost dinner time......

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

Ready to start eating like!!!! Happy thanksgiving everyone pic.twitter.com/NJklssppYO

— Andre Brown (@drebrown35) November 26, 2015

Mets pitcher Matt Harveyand more on game time:

Clippers forward Paul Pierceon always being in the triple-threat position — fried, smoked or baked:

View this post on Instagram

Fried smoked and baked happy thanksgiving

A post shared by The Truth (@paulpierce) on

Liberty center Carolyn Swords and more on winning time — a.k.a. dessert:

View this post on Instagram

Seconds encouraged #matesgiving

A post shared by Carolyn Swords (@swo30) on

Pistons center Andre Drummond and more on post-game rituals:

View this post on Instagram

Looks like left overs

A post shared by The Truth (@paulpierce) on

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and more on giving thanks and giving back:

Warriors guard Steph Curry and more on football — Thanksgiving edition:

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and more on Brett Favre:

rinse n repeat pic.twitter.com/OJ8BxdOXFF

— Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 27, 2015

pic.twitter.com/jDqSvXsrx0

— Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 27, 2015

ATHLETES WITH DOGS ON THANKSGIVING:

Happy thanksgiving! Ovens full, wine about to be opened and then a belly that’s full! I am thankful! pic.twitter.com/WQzlOI4hBR

— Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) November 26, 2015

Rams defensive end Chris Long and more on the No. 1 thing to be thankful for — #squad:

View this post on Instagram

Family first. Happy Thanksgiving.

A post shared by Chris Long ?⚡️ (@laflamablanca95) on

View this post on Instagram

Moms is here

A post shared by The Truth (@paulpierce) on

View this post on Instagram

I'm Thankful.

A post shared by Andrew Hawkins (@hawk) on

View this post on Instagram

Caption this ........#11-0 #happythanksgiving

A post shared by Jonathan Stewart (@jonathanstewar1) on

And finally, Senior ZzzCorrespondent Kenny Stills and more onzzz:

Happy thx giving to all!! I’m thankful for my family. Nothing better than watching football with dad…or not!! pic.twitter.com/LJnIIKUszI

— Martin St Louis (@mstlouis_26) November 26, 2015

FEATURED STORIES