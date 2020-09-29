The Chirp: Thanksgiving Edition
The Chirp is most thankful for …
You. Well, you and social media. But definitely you.
Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at The Players’ Tribune!
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and more on pre-game hype:
Ready to start eating like!!!! Happy thanksgiving everyone pic.twitter.com/NJklssppYO
— Andre Brown (@drebrown35) November 26, 2015
Mets pitcher Matt Harveyand more on game time:
Clippers forward Paul Pierceon always being in the triple-threat position — fried, smoked or baked:
Liberty center Carolyn Swords and more on winning time — a.k.a. dessert:
Pistons center Andre Drummond and more on post-game rituals:
Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and more on giving thanks and giving back:
Warriors guard Steph Curry and more on football — Thanksgiving edition:
Saints quarterback Drew Brees and more on Brett Favre:
rinse n repeat pic.twitter.com/OJ8BxdOXFF
— Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 27, 2015
— Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 27, 2015
ATHLETES WITH DOGS ON THANKSGIVING:
Happy thanksgiving! Ovens full, wine about to be opened and then a belly that’s full! I am thankful! pic.twitter.com/WQzlOI4hBR
— Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) November 26, 2015
Rams defensive end Chris Long and more on the No. 1 thing to be thankful for — #squad:
And finally, Senior ZzzCorrespondent Kenny Stills and more onzzz:
Happy thx giving to all!! I’m thankful for my family. Nothing better than watching football with dad…or not!! pic.twitter.com/LJnIIKUszI
— Martin St Louis (@mstlouis_26) November 26, 2015