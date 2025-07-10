Two In One: The Briscoe Story
I damn near think we knew how to wrestle before we knew how to walk.
Looking back at our old tapes, watching us jump off the roof onto the trampoline, throw each other through folding tables, slam each other with barbed wire bats … it got me thinkin’. To this day, I don’t believe the Briscoe Brothers lacked in any area of pro wrestling.
And it reminded me of how we were born to do two things: have a family, and whoop some ass.
So this is our story.
This is the story of how my brother and I fell in love with wrestling, how Granny and Pa let us dream, and how we became fathers alongside each other as we followed those dreams. How we followed them, and we followed them, until we turned them into real life. A crazy life. What a life lived, man.
This is also the story of the darkest days I’ve ever been through: after my big brother, Ashley’s husband, Granny and Pa’s son, and Gannon, Jayleigh and Gracie’s father went to heaven. Words were always more of his thing, so I’ll just say — there was never a time when it wasn’t Jamin and Mark. Mark and Jamin.
Our Daddy always says that we were two in one.
I think we still are.