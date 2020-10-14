Bobby Wagner
It’s ya boy, B-Wagz, THE Bobby Wagner, tackling Episode 4 of Truss Levelz. Pro Bowls upon Pro Bowls, All-Decade Team, five-time First Team All-Pro recipient — ya feel? Legend status. B-Wagz breaks it all down this week. Being a Jordan Brand athlete — elite! Remembering how the announcers on draft night gave his 2012 Seattle draft class a fat F — not a C or a D — an eff'in' F! But the young guns proved the haters wrong two years later with that Super Bowl win. Facts. Bobby takes it back to his first trip to Utah State and being up to his knees in snow (in sweatpants, no less). That time he accidentally took down Sherm in practice rookie year. And he drops a little bit of Wagner wisdom on the boys about being his own agent. Wags also says he will not retire until he gets to wear his dream uniform color combo. Food, travel, music and more. Bobby Wagner chops it up big time on this episode of Truss Levelz. Tune IN.