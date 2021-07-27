Glenn Robinson
BIG DOG — Glenn Robinson, Purdue royalty and one of the greatest college basketball players of all time, hops on this week's episode of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. Big Dog looks back on his time with the Bucks, what it was like to get the biggest contract — 10 years — as a rookie, and what it’s like to have a son playing in the NBA. Listen up!
Episode Highlights:
- Bucks Big 3, with Ray Allen and Sam Cassel [7:45]
- “Big Dog” nickname [13:35]
- Growing up and dominating in Gary, Indiana [21:45]
- Playing at Purdue and averaging 30 and 11 in college [34:50]
- Becoming the first pick in the 1994 draft [49:00]
- Biggest rookie contract at the time and changing the rookie rules [51:20]
- His son making it to the league [1:14:50]
