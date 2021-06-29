The Players' Tribune

Jamal Mashburn

Presented by
Wingstop
Darius Miles

Darius Miles

Retired NBA

Jun 29, 2021

Jamal Mashburn

Jamal Mashburn

Retired NBA

Quentin Richardson

Quentin Richardson

Retired NBA

Jamal MONSTER MASH Mashburn takes us through his 12-year career in the NBA on this episode of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. The All-Star hooper and big-time businessman brings the heat for this week’s show! 

Episode Highlights:

  1. University of Kentucky and Rick Pitino [8:50]
  2. Growing up in Harlem and playing at Rucker Park [10:45]
  3. Playing against Dream Team I and Larry Bird stories [23:05]
  4. Dallas Mavericks and teaming up with Jason Kidd [53:57]
  5. Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks rivalry [1:13:20]
  6. New Orleans Hornets, first All-Star game, and averaging 20 points his last year in the league [1:18:50]
  7. Retirement, shaking David Stern’s hand, and becoming a successful entrepreneur [1:29:55]

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

Other places to find Knuckleheads: 

If you liked this episode, please don’t forget to subscribe, tune in, and share this podcast. You may also leave us a review anywhere you listen to and share your feedback!