Jamal Mashburn
Jamal MONSTER MASH Mashburn takes us through his 12-year career in the NBA on this episode of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. The All-Star hooper and big-time businessman brings the heat for this week’s show!
Episode Highlights:
- University of Kentucky and Rick Pitino [8:50]
- Growing up in Harlem and playing at Rucker Park [10:45]
- Playing against Dream Team I and Larry Bird stories [23:05]
- Dallas Mavericks and teaming up with Jason Kidd [53:57]
- Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks rivalry [1:13:20]
- New Orleans Hornets, first All-Star game, and averaging 20 points his last year in the league [1:18:50]
- Retirement, shaking David Stern’s hand, and becoming a successful entrepreneur [1:29:55]
