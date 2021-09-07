Joakim Noah
We’re proud to bring the relentless Paris-to-New York-to Florida-to-Chicago Baller with a capital B, our man Joakim Noah, onto this week’s show to let it rip. His hoops career started in the U.S., carried him to Paris and then back to the U.S., where he dominated for a legendary Gators squad. Noah drops knowledge on what it was like winning back-to-back NCAA championships. He then discusses his move to Chicago and playing with Derrick Rose in his prime. Chicago has this man’s back for life. Huge competitor. Huge heart. This week it’s all Joakim Noah on Knuckleheads. Tune in.
Episode Highlights:
1. Back-to-back championships at the University of Florida [5:07]
2. Playing with Derrick Rose in Chicago. Prime D Rose [28:48]
3. Why his time in New York wasn’t what he thought it would be [33:00]
4. Why Cleveland never forgets [55:01]
5. His favorite five NBA players [1:10:15]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
If you liked this episode, please don’t forget to subscribe, tune in, and share this podcast. You may also leave us a review anywhere you listen to and share your feedback!