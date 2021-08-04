Justin Thomas
It’s Title Town up in here! We’re swapping the pigskin for the putter this week as Justin Thomas tees it up with Cam and Mark on this episode of Truss Levelz. The man has already claimed a World No. 1 ranking and a PGA Championship title and now we can also call him … an Olympian! The guys don’t let JT leave without getting a few tips on their own golf games first. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- World Golf Ranking system and being a legacy [2:37]
- Dropping 64 three times and winning the Haskins Award [14:00]
- Choosing Bama, Coach Saban stories and the Phoenix Waste Management Open [15:25]
- Being friends with Tiger Woods and winning his first major [30:17]
- Holes in one, longest drive ever and being on the cover of PGA Tour 2K21 [36:00]
- Olympics, Tuscaloosa’s finest eateries and who would win in a matchup — Cam or Mark [40:10]
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game … Truss.
Other places to find Truss Levelz:
If you liked this episode, please don’t forget to subscribe, tune in, and share this podcast. You may also leave us a review anywhere you listen and share your feedback!