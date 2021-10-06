Kamaru Usman
On Truss Levelz, we’re all about the best. And this week, the BEST pound-for-pound fighter in the world … that man, Kamaru Usman, joins the fellas for a UFC special. Kamaru doesn’t hold back … ever. And here he lays it all out — about his journey from growing up in Nigeria to playing football in Texas, to becoming one of the world’s baddest fighter. It’s a journey you won’t want to miss in our Season 2 finale. Kamaru is THAT DUDE, tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up in Nigeria [7:10]
- Wrestling in high school and reaching the national Level [22:07]
- Meeting Jon Jones and watching his first UFC fight with him [37:05]
- Having Rashad Evans as a mentor [39:45]
- Retaining his belt and knocking out Colby Covington [1:00:40]
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game … Truss.
Other places to find Truss Levelz:
