Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen, route runner extraordinaire and one of the best wideouts in the league, stops by on this week’s episode of Truss Levelz. The perennial Pro Bowler and Chargers No. 1 option on offense chops it up on his times at Cal with Cam and how he was almost college teammates with Mark instead. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Dominating high school in North Carolina
- Decommitting from Alabama and choosing Cal
- Coming back from injury and going to four straight Pro Bowls
- Going from Philip Rivers to Justin Herbert
- Favorite touchdown celebration
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game … Truss.
Other places to find Truss Levelz:
