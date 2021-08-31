The Players' Tribune

We’ve got Lisa Leslie, Miss Smoooooth herself, on this week’s show to chop it up with the guys L.A. style! A hoops journey that starts with her scoring 101 points in a high school basketball game — in 16 minutes of a high school game — and ends with her name in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. She’s a fierce competitor at everything she does — from basketball to backgammon — a two-time WNBA champion and legend in her own right ...  this week it’s the Lisa Leslie story on Knuckleheads. Tune in. 

Episode Highlights:

  1. Playing with Magic Johnson in L.A., scoring 101 points, choosing USC [6:30]
  2. Playing overseas, 1996 Olympic Team, first ever WNBA game [21:25]
  3. Tina Thompson, L.A. Sparks, back-to-back WNBA champions [36:00]
  4. Candace Parker, coming back after having a baby, Hall of Fame [57:00]
  5. Acting career, first dunk in the WNBA, friendship with Kobe [77:10]

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

