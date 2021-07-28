Marlon Humphrey
The Ravens’ hard-hitting cornerback Marlon Humphrey, aka Fruit Punch, jumps on Truss Levelz this week! The former Crimson Tide national champion and All-Pro corner lays it out in a way only he can. Listen up!
Episode Highlights:
1. Meeting Mark as a kid [4:20]
2. Being the top high school cornerback in the country [11:30]
3. Staying home and going to Alabama [17:20]
4. Winning a national championship with the Tide [21:00]
5. Breaking records for the Ravens [30:20]
6. Goals for 2021 NFL season and Marcus Peters [53:06]
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game … Truss.
