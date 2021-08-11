Marvin Jones Jr.
Stud wideout Marvin Jones Jr. reps Cal Berkley and the Jaguars on this episode of Truss Levelz. He wows Cam and Mark with his absurdly good singing voice and shares stories of college with Cam, his dominant basketball career and his thoughts on why he’s underrated. Oh, and if you’re interested in Trevor Lawrence, well, his future No. 1 wide receiver has some thoughts on that too! Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Being on one of the best high school basketball teams in the country
- Choosing football over basketball
- Going to the University of California and meeting Cam
- His American Idol tryout
- First impressions of Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game … Truss.
