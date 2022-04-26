Michael Finley
The O.G. is here! Quentin and Darius welcome Michael Finley to the Knuckleheads podcast. Another Jordan Brand member sits down with Q and D! Fin talks with the guys about how, the first time he got to play against Michael, he was afraid to hurt the GOAT, what it’s like getting the call telling him he’s being traded, and his first practice with the Spurs!…. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Being a high schooler getting the chance to play MJ one-on-one (9:25)
- Getting traded for the first time (21:40)
- Seeing Dallas win a championship after getting traded (35:00)
- What it was like being selected to his first All-Star Game (38:55)
- His favorite player to dunk on (49:09)
- What it was like playing for Pop (1:11:25)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook