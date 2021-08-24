Oscar Robertson
The BIG O is in the building! Oscar Robertson, Mr. Triple Double himself joins this week’s episode of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. The LEGEND and one the greatest players to ever grace the court talks about everything from being the first Black player at Cincinnati to dominating the league for both the Cincinnati Royals and then the Milwaukee Bucks. The Big O made his imprint not just on basketball but truly on all of sports, tune in!
Episode Highlights:
1. Having an undefeated, all-Black team and winning the state championship in Indiana [2:50]
2. Going to Cincinnati and making the Final Four [10:08]
3. Knowing he’d be the No. 1 pick in the draft [22:32]
4. Winning the MVP and thoughts on Russell Westbrook’s triple doubles [27:01]
5. Going to the Milwaukee Bucks and playing with Kareem [36:33]
