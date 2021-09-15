Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
The man, the myth, the Yahya! Our guy Yahya Abdul-Mateen II chops it up on this week’s Truss Levelz. Cam and Yahya take it way back to their Cali college days, when $150 got them looking RIGHT in a suit! Yahya gets down to the details about his journey from track athlete and architect major to budding actor at Yale School of Drama. From there, the man’s only been leveling up and stacking those blessings! We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this young legend. Don’t miss!
Episode Highlights:
- College, Black Wednesday, running track at UC Berkeley [2:15]
- His acting origins and New Orleans talk [4:25]
- Going to Yale and first acting role [17:00]
- The Get Down, Watchmen, and his favorite role [18:58]
- Oakland, Kobe, and dealing with critics [23:35]
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game … Truss.
