Dreams: A World Cup Audio Companion
Every journey to the World Cup starts the same way — with a dream. This summer players from around the world will descend on Russia to compete for soccer’s ultimate prize, and The Players’ Tribune will spotlight both them and the dreams they are living in an expansive audio series that brings the World Cup to life via 24 exclusive interviews in 10 different languages. Some of the most
talented athletes in the game will narrate their own personal journeys to Russia. With 20 of the 32 participating nations represented, this unparalleled collection is the perfect companion to this year’s World Cup. These interviews will provide listeners not only with detailed insight into the players’ lives, but also surprising clarity about what drives men from around the world to be the best. Stay tuned as we continue to add stories throughout the 2018 World Cup.