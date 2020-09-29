Open Air
It was impossible to take a bad photograph of Michael Jordan. I shot him more than any other athlete during my 50-year career. Starting this month, 30 giant prints of Jordan will be on display at a free outdoor exhibit at the Field Museum in Chicago entitled “Open Air.” (Some of them are in this gallery.) The exhibit is meant to be a gift to the city of Chicago, just as Jordan was a gift to the city 30 years ago. Michael was the perfect combination — the right person in the right place at the right time — to lift up the Bulls and the city. I guess I was also at the right place at the right time as well, because I was privileged to capture these images of him.