The Weekly Roundup

As we arrive at the conclusion of another week, the team at TPT wanted to take a moment to reflect on a few of the posts that we’ve put up on the site that you might have missed (it’s okay, these things happen) while also highlighting a few other stories from around the web that caught our eye. Here’s our Weekly Roundup:
On Wednesday, Red Sox legend David Ortiz announced that he would retire after this coming season. In a personal message to fans, Ortiz reflected on his 18 years in MLB, in which he made nine All-Star appearances and won three World Series rings.
“I thought a lot about it. For every single one of us, athletes-wise, we run out of time at some point and life is base don different chapters and I think I’m ready to experience the next one in my life.
…Baseball — besides God — it has just filled my whole life. not just mine, my whole family … It’s something that I thank God every day for and I’m really proud of what I have accomplished through the years … I wish I could play another 40 years … but it doesn’t work that way. After next year, time is up, so let’s enjoy next season.”
“Let the Rattlesnake Deal With Me” by Alejandra Llaneza
No cost-cutting strategy is too extreme for LPGA tour player Alejandra Llaneza, including battling with rattlesnakes to retrieve golf balls in the rough.
“This lifestyle also makes for some great adventures. In order to save money on hotels, we often stay with “host families” who live close to the golf courses holding the tournaments. Most of the families are just golf fans who have regular jobs. A lot of them have kids who left for college, so you’ll get there and they’ll show you to the kid’s old room. I’ve had everything from all-pink bedrooms to bedrooms with Metallica posters on the walls.”
“The 6 Toughest Players I’ve Ever Guarded” by Nazr Mohammed
Seventeen years in the NBA means a lot of film to watch and a ton of scouting reports to read. But against some players, no amount of preparation can help. In an engaging, all-encompassing post, NBA veteran Nazr Mohammed broke down the toughest players he’s ever encountered in the NBA.
“But for all of his physical tools, what ultimately distinguished KG was his passion for the game. You just don’t come across many people in any field that have the kind of passion that KG has for the game of basketball.
It’s almost like he was possessed whenever he took the court.
His trash talking was renowned and it certainly wasn’t a novelty act. It actually made him a much more difficult player to guard. KG could beat you with so many moves on the court, but his trash talking was a weapon too. It was like another move.”
“For Mamma” by Demaryius Thomas
“It was lonely. I had no idea what I would do with my life. Or where I would be in a few years. At a certain point, I used to cry every night.
In fact, I’m gonna tell you this, just for all the kids out there reading this who are in a similar situation, who are holding it all inside. Even when I made it to the NFL, I’d cry some nights thinking about my mother, wondering if she would ever get out.”
“Letter to My Younger Self” by Jason Day
“You have your mom, though. You’ll have her, all this time. And for that you should count yourself lucky.
And she is going to give you the piece of advice that will truly change you — that will end up meaning everything to you as you move through life.
She is going to tell you that it’s time to play golf again.
She is going to tell you that you have a gift, and that gifts aren’t meant to be wasted — not even on grief.”
