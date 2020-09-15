Let Them Vote

When I was nine years old, my parents took me to Selma, Alabama.

Actually, you know what? That’s probably not the best way to put it.

My parents didn’t just take me to Selma. They brought me there — all the way from Dallas, Texas, for a family reunion — and then took me to the very bridge where, in 1965, John Lewis and hundreds of peaceful protesters had been brutally attacked and beaten by state police.

They took me for a walk across that historic bridge, and then … they took me to school.

They told me all about how the civil rights leaders had marched there in an effort to fully secure the rights of African-Americans to vote.

They taught me.

And looking back on it: They didn’t spare the details. My parents told me about how the marchers were knocked to the ground and beaten with billy clubs. About the tear gas. About how state troopers on horseback charged at the marchers, and how men and women alike, young folks and old, were then kicked and hit, or bitten by police dogs. How people were left bloodied and beaten to the point of unconsciousness.

I was floored by it all.

“Didn’t they fight back?” I asked.

“No,” my folks told me. “These were peaceful protesters. They weren’t looking to be violent. They just wanted to be able to vote. And they were willing to put their lives on the line for that right. They were willing to die for it.”

My parents, God bless them … they did everything in their power to make sure that, from a very young age, I knew our right to vote should be held sacred.

Again, let me just say … I was nine.

My parents were no joke, man. They were not playing.

They made sure that I learned about that history. That I actually went to the places where it was made, that I talked to the people who lived through it.

Those stories, the images in my head, those lessons learned, all of that stuff has been ingrained within me ever since.

And it’s there for life.

Every time I go to vote, I think back to those impromptu history lessons I got as a kid, and I remember that, you know what…? People got bit up by dogs and knocked out by lead pipes so I can do this. Folks who did nothing wrong were thrown in jail. And didn’t know for certain whether they were going to live or die. All for….

This.

All so people like me, and my children, and my children’s children would have the opportunity to vote in elections.

That reality will never not have an impact on me. It’ll never be something I take for granted.

And I truly cannot thank them enough for that.

Craig Jones/Getty Images

Now, fast-forward to my freshman year. Georgia Tech.

I’ve got a quick sidebar for you about my college experience that I promise will connect all the way back up to the importance of voting by the end of this thing.

We always hear about how student-athletes have jam-packed schedules. But sometimes I feel like people just gloss over that, or don’t really give it much thought beyond like, “Yeah, I guess those kids are pretty busy.” So let me give you a sense of what that actually looks like — and, while I do, in the back of your mind think about what all of this means as it relates to the voting and civic participation and political engagement of student-athletes in this country.

Here’s what “pretty busy” meant for me back in college.

First off, just for starters, I was getting up at like six. If the sun was up before I was, I felt like that was kind of like a treat.

Then, from there, things were pretty much nonstop.

I didn’t have a car, so after I wiped the sleep out of my eyes and threw on some workout clothes, I’d have to trudge over to the Stinger bus stop and catch a ride to the gym for a weightlifting session at 7 a.m.

I’d do a solid hour and a half of weights — heavy lifting, just absolutely getting crushed, like to the point of total exhaustion. Then I’d have to quickly grab some breakfast and walk up the hill for my 9:15 class.

Most days, I’d have one or two more classes directly following that first one. And when my last lecture got out, I’d hustle to the dining hall to grab some lunch. As soon as I finished eating, it was literally right back over to the gym. Our practices began at three, but I’d usually have a 45-minute individual workout with some of our coaches beforehand. It’d be 200 hook shots and endless post-up moves, guys just hammering away at you, the whole nine.

Then, after all that, came the full-on, all-out, three-hour team practice.

Once that finished, it was 6:30, 7 at night.

It’s dark out at that point.

You see what I’m getting at here?

We always hear about how student-athletes have jam-packed schedules. But sometimes I feel like people just gloss over that, or don't really give it much thought.

After I showered, it’d already be time to head over to dinner, and then right back out to our mandatory two-hour study hall. By the time I got back to my room, I’d basically just crash. Your body and mind just can’t keep up that pace forever, you know what I mean?

I’d always try to get in at least a game or two of Madden or NBA 2K with my roommate, but, to this day, he’ll tell you … some nights I couldn’t even do that.

I just had to go right to sleep. My body knew what was up. It would be looking out for me, like….

Bro, you know the morning is coming up real soon, right? What are you trying to do right now? Go to bed.

A few hours later, I’d be up before the sun again.

Rinse and repeat.

Stephen Maturen/AFP/Getty Images

So now, just to circle back, I ask you, considering all that: When election day comes around … what happens then?

At what point is a student-athlete with a schedule like that going to be able to go stand in line at their polling place to cast their vote, much less volunteer some time helping make sure the election process goes smoothly or providing information to voters who need assistance?

In what world would that even be possible?

The reality is, as a college athlete … you’re pretty much out of luck if you’re looking to exercise your right to vote or to engage in the electoral process on election day.

You’re basically working two full-time jobs. And with respect to both of them, you’re being held to the highest of standards. There’s no margin for error. It’s not like you can just be like, “Hey Coach, you know what? I’d love to join you guys at this practice … but I gotta run out and vote for the county commissioner right now.”

I mean … could you imagine?

So that brings me to the main reason why I wanted to write this article. Earlier this year, an inspiring group of young people — student-athletes — reached out to me with something that, I gotta say….

You know how sometimes an idea just makes so much sense that when you hear it, you can’t help but shake your head and wonder why someone hadn’t thought of it sooner.

Well, this is definitely one of those.

Their idea is to have the NCAA formally declare that all student-athletes and coaches be given the day off on election day so that they have time to exercise their right to vote and, if they so choose, to volunteer in their communities.

Eric Reveno, the associate head coach at Georgia Tech, is a huge proponent of this proposal and has been helping to lead the charge. And it’s been my absolute pleasure to join forces with Coach Rev and these inspiring student-athletes to help get the word out about what I see as an idea with literally no downside.

Their idea is to have the NCAA formally declare that all student-athletes and coaches be given the day off on election day.

Now, after much planning and tons of work, this student-led proposal will be coming up for a vote with the NCAA leadership tomorrow. We’re beyond hopeful that they will do the right thing.

And, by all accounts, the NCAA should be absolutely thrilled about what these young people have managed to accomplish. These are athletes from colleges across the country who somehow found a way to spearhead these efforts while also continuing to meet all the requirements of their demanding schedules. They are super passionate and well-spoken and committed.

As soon as I was able to have some conversations with these kids, it was like, “What can I do to help? Just say the word!”

They were honestly that impressive.

And the one thing that came up again and again was that this proposal isn’t about getting “a day off” or anything like that. These young people want to take action. They want to use this day to help make voting more of a priority, and to assist people who may not otherwise be able to vote.

These student-leaders make me so proud. And they fill me with hope for our collective future.

They’re out there putting in the work. Leading the way. Making things happen.

And, fingers crossed, if everything goes well tomorrow at the NCAA … they just might change the college-sports landscape forever. They may create a new reality where hundreds of thousands of college athletes are able to vote on a more regular basis.

What a legacy that would be for these young people.

And, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. You better believe that’s some history I’ll be telling my own kids all about for a long, long time.