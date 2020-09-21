The Players’ Tribune
Truss Levelz

By Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram II
Sep 21 2020
Presented By
Cameron Jordan
New Orleans Saints
Mark Ingram II
Baltimore Ravens
Sep 21 2020

NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.

There’s levels to this game… Truss.

