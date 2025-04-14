The Players' Tribune

Courtesy of the Van Lith family
“After your name is called Monday night, continue to be the best version of yourself you can be.”

Ahead of the WNBA draft, Hailey Van Lith’s dad, Corey, leaves an emotional voicemail for his daughter. 

