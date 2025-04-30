We Did It, Big Bro
Dear Tiger:
There’s so much I want to say to you right now.
And I know that you’re in a better place, so it’s not like you can sit down across from me and read this letter, but when I close my eyes, in this moment … that’s what I see.
You’re right there in front of me. Sitting on our couch back home. (You know the one. Your napping couch!) Lounging. Sweatpants mode. Pillow behind your back. Holding this letter in your hands.
The image is so vivid. So real. And I think the coolest thing about it is that I can totally see your reaction in my mind when you get to this next part right here, where I tell you….
We did it, Big Bro!
We actually did it!!!!!!!
We made it to the league! Our dream came true!
I see you jumping off the couch, as high as you can, all in one motion. Then flexing and pumping your fist like, “LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOO!!!”
Man … I miss you so much, Big Bro.
And I wish more than anything that I could be talking to you right now. Saying all of this, instead of writing it down. Giving you a big hug, tears streaming down both our faces, as I tell you that this whole thing — getting drafted, making it to the NFL, beginning my journey as a professional football player — it’s all thanks to you. All because of you.
Ever since you were taken away from us, I’ve been thinking a lot about how, I don’t know … like maybe you didn’t even really know how much you meant to me all those years. So I want to make sure you know now. For all time. I want you to understand….
You were my best friend, Tiger. My role model. The person I always wanted to be.
Growing up, when you went out of your way to be kind to others, or showed compassion to those around you, or took a moment to make someone feel appreciated … I saw all of that, man. You probably didn’t catch it, but … I was watching. The whole time. Watching and learning.
And then, when it came time for you to do the big brother thing and help guide me through stuff as a kid, you always came through. Always had my back.
You were the first one to see greatness in me. To tell me that God gifted me with some things he doesn’t give to everybody, and that there was no limit to what I could do in this life.
You told me that, straight up. And not just in a rah-rah, hype-me-up kind of way. You really meant it. You believed it.
That made me feel like I could do anything I put my mind to. And that confidence you instilled inside me — the confidence you put there — it’s something I’ll have for as long as I live. It’s a huge part of what got me to this place, and one of the biggest things I want to thank you for right now.
But there’s so much more, Tiger.
When we were kids, no matter what you were doing, I always wanted to be right there by your side. I was always chasing you. Football, soccer, freeze tag, riding bikes, whatever it was … I just wanted to be doing what you did, exactly like you did it. I’m sure that wasn’t always fun for you. But you put up with me. And you taught me from a very young age how to work for what I wanted. Because of the grit and determination I had to show in order to get anywhere close to your level, when I went up against kids my own age … I pretty much became unstoppable.
Just like you told me I could be.
Some guys, they maybe don’t want to give the kid brother his due, or let him know when he does good, or whatever it may be.
That was never you.
You were always my #1 fan. It was like that when we were kids, and it just … never stopped being like that.
This past season, it meant so much to me that you came out to so many TCU games to cheer me on. And then … and I’m not sure if you even know that I knew this … but after our games, during the week, I’d be hearing from all these people like: “Dude, every time we talk to Tiger, the only thing he wants to talk about is you.”
That made me feel so good inside, bro.
“All he talks about is how awesome you’re doing, and how proud of you he is.”
It wasn’t just one person telling me that, either. It was everyone — friends, uncles, cousins, neighbors back home, everyone.
You were out there telling pretty much anyone who would listen about how your little brother was showing out, and how he was going to be playing in the NFL soon.
Of course, at the same time, you’d always be telling me that, too.
And I believed you. Because you taught me, from back when I could barely walk, that I can do anything I put my mind to.
And now, here we are.
We’re going to the NFL, Tiger. We really, really did it.
But it gets even better. Because the team that drafted me, the Raiders, it’s just … how do I even put this?
It was destiny, bro.
No joke. I absolutely feel like it was meant to be. Like you had a hand in steering me to Vegas.
Looking back on everything, there were just so many signs during the run-up to the draft that I was going to end up being a Raider. My favorite one is … two weeks before I was selected, I was looking to buy some new sneakers, and for some reason the silver and black ones stood out to me, so I ordered two new pairs in those colors. Then, on the morning that Vegas made me their second-round pick, I go to the front door and see a box, and it’s … those silver and black shoes!
And get this, Tiger, after I got picked, Aunt Cheri … she comes right up to me, like: “Jack, I gotta tell you something. You’re not gonna believe this.” It turns out that Uncle Mike has had this old Raiders jacket that he’s owned for the past 35 years. I guess he wore it a lot back in the day, but for the past few decades it’s just been collecting dust in one of their closets. So Uncle Mike, for the longest time, he’s been trying to get rid of it. He wants to trash the jacket. Like three or four times he’s tried to toss it out. And Aunt Cheri, she’s like: “I don’t even know why, but for some reason I kept stopping him and making him hold on to that jacket.”
Now she knows why.
It was meant to be, bro.
And then, with your number 7, it’s like … what’s the jackpot in Vegas? 777! Right?
Meant to be, bro. Totally. A match made in heaven.
So now, you and me … we’re going to Vegas.
See, this whole thing is a two for one deal. It’s two people living out this dream, Tiger.
Everywhere I go, everything I do, you’re right along with me. It’s honestly like my superpower. I have another force now, always pushing me to be my best. Early mornings, late nights, whenever things get hard … I have an extra gear within me, all thanks to you. And that means I’m gonna grind to a whole new level now, to the point where, I don’t know … maybe people will think I’m weird. Like: What’s up with this dude? Doesn’t he need a break?
I know that’ll make you happy. Just being there to see that.
And I’m telling you, everything I do going forward, it’s going to be all about making you proud. About trying to put a smile on your face up in heaven.
That’s my mission going forward.
But I’m not gonna lie, everything about this, man … I’m doing my best, trying to stay strong … but, just to be real with you … life now, being without you, it’s been hard.
I know you’re with me at all times. But I still just really miss you, you know?
I’ll never forget that last time we spoke. New Year’s Eve, right around dinner time, when I was over Uncle Brett’s house with JP barbequing, and I FaceTimed you in New Orleans. I remember you picked up the call and it was … same awesome Tiger, just like always.
Telling me how proud you were of me, and how much you loved me. And then, before we hung up, I’ll never forget what you said.
“This is our year, man. 2025! The year we make all of our dreams come true.”
It was so beautiful. It made my heart feel full just hearing you say those words out loud.
The next time I talked to you, that next morning, you were in the trauma unit. I remember, the doctors, they told me … they said that your injuries had left you brain dead. That you wouldn’t be able to hear me. But, dude, for real … I know that you heard what I said.
I absolutely know it. I’ve never been more sure of anything in my life. Before heading off to heaven, you heard me say….
“I love you so much, Tiger. You were the best big brother in the entire world. I was so blessed to be your little brother, and you will always be with me wherever I go.”
I made that promise to you. And I intend to keep it.
Me and you, together forever.
7 to Heaven,
Jack