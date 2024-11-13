Real Talk with Jonathan Taylor

FEATURED STORIES
Hand the Ball to the Damn Referee, Patrick
Cleveland Got My Back
Nick Chubb is back after his injury: “When you get hurt like I got hurt, the weird thing is that you don’t even really feel anything. But you hear everything.”
A Message for Green Bay
Ahead of his return, Aaron Jones wrote this letter to his Packers family: “That’s the biggest thing I want to write here, not just to the Packers organization but really to all of Green Bay. Thank you.”
The Ranger
Daiyan Henley is exactly where he wants to be: “It’s my story. From Crenshaw to Reno to Wazzu to the Los Angeles Chargers. The good and the bad. The darkness and the light. My story.”