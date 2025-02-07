Night In With Justin Tuck

FEATURED STORIES
Hi Daddy
Long F***ing Tunnel, Bright F***ing Light
Jeremy Reaves and the Commanders are ready to shock the world: “We know the whole world doubted us in these playoffs, and that they still doubt us now. I’m comfortable being doubted. We know all about what it takes to prove people wrong.”
Cleveland Got My Back
Nick Chubb is back after his injury: “When you get hurt like I got hurt, the weird thing is that you don’t even really feel anything. But you hear everything.”
Hand the Ball to the Damn Referee, Patrick
Pat Freiermuth was meant to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers: “From the day that I walked into this culture, I knew that it was different. It’s not a cliché. It’s real.”