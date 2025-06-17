Driven: Boston edition. 

FEATURED STORIES
Letter to My Younger Self
Deep Breath, Junior. Deep Breath.
This is Bobby Witt Jr.’s journey, in his own words: “Imagine being 14 years old and the expectation is to make the big leagues. Not the dream, the expectation….. I wanted so badly to be great. So I wanted to do whatever it took.”
Dear Red Sox Nation
Jackie Bradley Jr. says thank you to Boston: “I could never have imagined how the next 10 years would unfold.”
Thanks for the Memories, Boston
When I came to this city, I didn’t know if I had a future. Now I have a home.