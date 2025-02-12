The Bundle with Michael Penix Jr.

FEATURED STORIES
Hand the Ball to the Damn Referee, Patrick
A Letter to NFL GMs
Michael Penix Jr. pens a letter to GMs ahead of the NFL Draft: “As a QB, my job is to be an elevator. I need to uplift all those around me so that they too can be at their best.”
Cleveland Got My Back
Nick Chubb is back after his injury: “When you get hurt like I got hurt, the weird thing is that you don’t even really feel anything. But you hear everything.”
A Few Words For My People Who Got Me Here
Before the NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels has a few things to say: “I don’t back down from anything or anybody. So I worked hard for it, and I hoped God would meet my effort with a blessing.”