Gridiron Originals: One Thousand

FEATURED STORIES
Long F***ing Tunnel, Bright F***ing Light
We Did It, Big Bro
Jack Bech wrote this letter to his older brother, Tiger, who was killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack earlier this year: “We’re going to the NFL, Tiger. We really, really did it.”
THANK YOU, SAN FRANCISCO
Deebo Samuel says goodbye to the San Francisco 49ers: “You made a kid from Spartanburg, South Carolina’s dreams come true.”
A Letter to NFL GMs
I’m always going to approach this game like a player with no scholarship offers. I’m going to grind the same way I did when I was a walk-on.