Players’ Lounge at MLS All Star
To celebrate MLS All-Star Week, The Players’ Tribune and Audi came together at the Silver Lyan in Washington, D.C. for a special event. Bringing global sports stars, media and top-tier industry executives together, “The Players' Lounge” welcomed a star-studded list of VIP guests including: MLS players Brad Stuver (Austin F.C.), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United) and Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake); former Olympian and Canadian footballer Kaylyn Kyle; MLS Apple TV Host, Taylor Twellman; former football legend, Heath Pearce; Washington Commanders’ safety, Darrick Forrest; Spanish footballer, Ricard “Riqui” Puig and Super Bowl champion, Nelson Agholor. See below for photo highlights from the evening.