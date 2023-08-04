The Players' Tribune
Ballers, Everywhere
Presented by
Propel

Ballers, Everywhere

The Players’ Tribune

The Players' Tribune

The Voice of the Game

For Ashlyn Harris, soccer never stops – even in retirement. The 2x world champion joins a NYC pickup game with professional freestyler Indi Cowie to celebrate culture, community, freedom, and the love of the game.

FEATURED STORIES