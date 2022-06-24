Blake Wesley
Ahead of the 2022 NBA draft, the No. 25 pick of the Spurs, Blake Wesley sat down with the guys to discuss his quick rise at Notre Dame, how he felt coming out of his San Antonio workout and other parts of his draft process. Tune in!
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
