Ahead of the 2022 NBA draft, the No. 8  pick of the New Orleans Pelicans , Dyson Daniels sat down with the Knuckleheads to talk about the G League process, his move from Australia to the States, and the guy he’s most looking forward to locking up when he gets to the pros. 

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

