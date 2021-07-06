Bradley Beal
St. Louis, stand up! Bradley Beal hops on this week’s episode of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. The Wizards Superstar takes us through his journey to the league and what it’s like to be one of the best scorers on the planet.
1. Growing up in St. Louis [2:57]
2. Playing at Florida and Coach Billy Donovan [13:57]
3. Getting Drafted by the Wizards, playing in D.C. and John Wall [22:33]
4. Scoring battle with Stephen Curry [42:17]
5. Playing with Russell Westbrook [50:18]
6. Becoming a Jordan Brand athlete [1:00:40]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
