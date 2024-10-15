Battle for the Boot

FEATURED STORIES
Talk to Someone (Anyone)
You Can’t Hug Alone
This is David Luiz’s story in his own words: “Football is a special thing because it enables this type of connection between people. And people are the most important thing in the world.”
Thank God for Football
From uni student to Manchester City to Ballon d’Or finalist. This is Rodri: “My whole life, I have lived between these two worlds. One football, the other the ‘real world.’”
Dear United
A letter from Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes: “This club is more than just something that I can put into a nice quote for social media. It is something that I care about deeply.”