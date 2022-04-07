Episode 1 - Malcolm & Marie: Punching with Words
On the debut episode of Caramel & Cheddar, Eddy and Patrice sit down to discuss the Netflix original film Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington. Eddy and Patrice determine what’s below the belt when arguing with a significant other, clarify just what the right time is to have a heated conversation in a relationship and pinpoint when it’s time to call it quits.They also recall how being at odds on the day of Eddy’s championship win with the Miami Heat almost ruined a once in a lifetime moment for them…. Tune in!
- Eddy knows he’s won an argument when Patrice starts crying (10:40)
- Patrice almost skipped Eddy’s NBA championship-clinching game after an argument (20:12)
- Patrice relates to being punched with words, like Marie is by Malcolm (27:23)
About Caramel & Cheddar:
Welcome to Caramel & Cheddar, an entertainment-and-relationship podcast hosted by NBA Champion Eddy Curry and his wife, former Basketball Wives star, Patrice Curry, who break down the elements of the on-screen relationships portrayed in popular love films.
Caramel & Cheddar provides an unprecedented look into the lives of a celebrity relationship, by way of vulnerability and heartwarming honesty. Laugh, cry, reflect and grow alongside Eddy and Patrice as they share real-time revelations about their own lives and relationships through these films.
So get ya popcorn ready, chime in, and let us know what movies we should break down next!