The Players' Tribune

Episode 1 - Malcolm & Marie: Punching with Words

Eddy Curry

Eddy Curry

Retired NBA

Patrice Curry

Patrice Curry

On the debut episode of Caramel & Cheddar, Eddy and Patrice sit down to discuss the Netflix original film Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington. Eddy and Patrice determine what’s below the belt when arguing with a significant other, clarify just what the right time is to have a heated conversation in a relationship and pinpoint when it’s time to call it quits.They also recall how being at odds on the day of Eddy’s championship win with the Miami Heat almost ruined a once in a lifetime moment for them…. Tune in! 

  1. Eddy knows he’s won an argument when Patrice starts crying (10:40)
  2. Patrice almost skipped Eddy’s NBA championship-clinching game after an argument (20:12)
  3. Patrice relates to being punched with words, like Marie is by Malcolm (27:23)

About Caramel & Cheddar: 

Welcome to Caramel & Cheddar, an entertainment-and-relationship podcast hosted by NBA Champion Eddy Curry and his wife, former Basketball Wives star, Patrice Curry, who break down the elements of the on-screen relationships portrayed in popular love films.

Caramel & Cheddar provides an unprecedented look into the lives of a celebrity relationship, by way of vulnerability and heartwarming honesty. Laugh, cry, reflect and grow alongside Eddy and Patrice as they share real-time revelations about their own lives and relationships through these films. 

So get ya popcorn ready, chime in, and let us know what movies we should break down next!

Other places to find Caramel & Cheddar: 

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

FEATURED STORIES