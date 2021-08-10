Chris Mullin
The NYC blacktop myth maker. Cleanest hi-top fade in the game. The C of Run T.M.C. The NBA Jam three-point cheat code himself, Chris Mullin. Certified Brooklyn legend. Golden State Warrior. Dream Team member. And all-around one of the best dudes you will ever meet in the game. Mully talks about NYC hoops, and why the Big East was, at one time, bigger than some NBA games. Cancel whatever you have to do, get comfortable and listen in on this one. Pure hoops history lesson.
Episode Highlights:
1. Playing in NYC as a white boy from Brooklyn [13:45]
2. NBA being less popular than the Big East [26:10]
3. Run T.M.C. [33:25]
4. Getting dunked on by Vince Carter [44:00]
5. Wanting to play for the Knicks? [1:06:17]
6. What he bought with his first bag [1:16:40]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
