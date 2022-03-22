CJ McCollum
From a mid-major to going 10th in the draft and forming one of the best backcourts in the NBA, CJ McCollum knows what it means to work for everything. He stops by to talk with Quentin and Darius on this episode of Knuckleheads. They discuss the important role that CJ’s brother played in getting him to where he is today, his decision to go to Lehigh, teaming up with Dame, and getting traded to NOLA….Tune in!!
Episode Highlights:
- Getting recruited by colleges (14:33)
- Being involved in trade rumors (29.53)
- Becoming a starter with Portland (36:19)
- Missing his first flight to New Orleans (48:32)
- Getting PAID (53:57)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
