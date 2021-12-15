Ep. 1: Clint Malarchuk
On our very first episode of Blindsided, we welcome Clint Malarchuk. Clint is a former National Hockey League goaltender for the Quebec Nordiques, Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres. Most people, however, remember Clint for sustaining one of the worst injuries in the history of sports. In 1989, he collided with a player in front of the net. A skate sliced across Clint’s neck. And he nearly bled out on the ice. The accident led to the severe deterioration of his mental health. But Clint came out of it. He became one of the first NHL players to speak up on the issue of mental health. His book The Crazy Game helped and inspired countless people. Clint is living proof that you can survive and thrive despite hitting the lowest of lows. Here’s Clint Malarchuk on Blindsided.
LEGAL WARNING:
This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Please check the show notes for more information. Listener discretion is advised.
About Blindsided:
Plan your work and work your plan. For many athletes, words like these are scripture — permanent signposts lining the long road to success. The very act of pursuing a career in sports often gives a sense of control, a sense of safety. Just stick to the plan. Good things will follow.
That is, until life happens. The kind of life that happens while you’re making other plans. Devastating setbacks. Dark thoughts. Debilitating breakdowns. Mental health conditions that force an athlete to ditch their well laid plans and ask, “What’s my next play?”
Hosted by former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh, Blindsided allows professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.
Blindsided then dives in deeper. It gets clinical. And it allows listeners to leave with a deeper understanding of mental health conditions that all people face. It then shows how athletes, in particular, face them down.
Welcome to Blindsided. Mental health. Sports. Life.
