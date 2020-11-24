Cynthia Cooper-Dyke
We got Cynthia “Raise the Roof” Cooper in the building ladies and gents! Question: Who was the first person to bust her ass in the WNBA? Answer: NOBODY. Coop takes us back to her childhood, and how Lynette Woodard – the first female Harlem Globetrotter – was the female basketball player she looked up to. She talks about the dynamic duo she and Cheryl Miller formed at USC, the decade she spent dominating the basketball scene in Italy, and how she spoiled herself with some fine Italian leather goods while she was there. Luckily, she came back to represent the USA and win some gold, and then stuck around to play in the first ever WNBA season. She speaks about her elite Houston Comets team — you know, that one with Coop, Tina Thompson AND Sheryl Swoopes. Yeesh. How they won four — that’s back to back to back to back! — championships. Coop breaks down why she is absolutely made to be a coach in the NBA, and there’s just no disagreeing. Straight facts. Settle in and get ready for this episode. The first woman to be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame, Cynthia Cooper is a legend of the game. Period.