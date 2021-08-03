Dajuan Wagner
You’ve been waiting for this one. We’ve ALL been waiting for this one. A true GOAT of the game – if you know … you know. Dajuan Wagner, ladies and gentlemen. New Jersey royalty. High school hoops legend. D-Wag reminisces with the guys about the game they all love. His career, friendships and life. You truly aren’t going to want to miss this one.
Episode Highlights:
- Playing in the league with Bubba Chuck and A.I.’s legacy [2:20]
- Camden High, his 100-point game and playing against Kobe [9:30]
- Coaching his son, Dajuan Wagner Jr. [31:00]
- John Calipari and Memphis [40:40]
- NBA draft, playing in Cleveland and medical setbacks [46:30]
- Playing with young LeBron [55:30]
- Dajuan’s comeback with Golden State, retirement and looking back on the game [1:01:30]
