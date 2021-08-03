The Players' Tribune

Dajuan Wagner

Presented by
Wingstop
Dajuan Wagner

Dajuan Wagner

Retired NBA

Darius Miles

Darius Miles

Retired NBA

Quentin Richardson

Quentin Richardson

Retired NBA

You’ve been waiting for this one. We’ve ALL been waiting for this one. A true GOAT of the game – if you know … you know. Dajuan Wagner, ladies and gentlemen. New Jersey royalty. High school hoops legend. D-Wag reminisces with the guys about the game they all love. His career, friendships and life. You truly aren’t going to want to miss this one. 

Episode Highlights:

  1. Playing in the league with Bubba Chuck and A.I.’s legacy [2:20]
  2. Camden High, his 100-point game and playing against Kobe [9:30]
  3. Coaching his son, Dajuan Wagner Jr. [31:00]
  4. John Calipari and Memphis [40:40]
  5. NBA draft, playing in Cleveland and medical setbacks [46:30]
  6. Playing with young LeBron [55:30]
  7. Dajuan’s comeback with Golden State, retirement and looking back on the game [1:01:30]

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

Other places to find Knuckleheads: 

If you liked this episode, please don’t forget to subscribe, tune in, and share this podcast. You may also leave us a review anywhere you listen to and share your feedback!