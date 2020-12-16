Demario Davis
Double D, Double D! The Mississippi MUD LEGEND and Saints All-Pro linebacker — Demario Davis — pops in for the Season 1 finale of Truss Levelz! Demario begins by explaining why becoming a man of faith completely changed his life, directing him away from his high school troubles. He chats about making the switch from wide receiver to defense in high school and how that led him to choosing Arkansas State, surprising even his mother when he said he was leaving his home state. There, the man performed, and also debuted his three-piece-suit-wearin’ self that we now see dazzling on pregame walks! Then talk turns to the league, as Demario explains what it was like to start in New York, gets into his year in Cleveland, and details what led him back to the Jets. DD’s second time in free agency was a little different from the first, and he explains what led him to the Saints and why he had no clue where he signed with until people started blowing up his phone. In New Orleans it’s been nothing but success for DD, as he led the Saints in tackles his first year, got his First All-Pro recognition, and is continuing to ball out in 2020. Demario ain’t here to play! Tune in!