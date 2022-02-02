Derek Jeter
Check your calendars, y’all. It’s 2/2/22 … you know what that means? It’s what we’re calling “Derek Jeter Day.” The guy who made number 2 famous. The reason young kids beg to wear the number, hoping a little bit of his magic might be with them in the jersey. So we had to get over to Miami, sit down with The Boss himself and interview the legend ... Knuckleheads style.
Episode Highlights:
1. Who Jeter wanted to be like growing up watching baseball (4:22)
2. Why more kids aren’t playing baseball as they get older (9:48)
3. Being in the minors and realizing that he was going to be a major leaguer soon (13:56)
4. What a championship parade is like in NYC (22:37)
5. Playing with the Yankees in the days after 9/11 (25:24)
6. When DJ first met MJ (45:31)
7. Starting The Players’ Tribune (52:00)
About Our Hosts:
