Brotherhood Forever
Growing up as a kid in Baton Rouge, just a few miles from LSU, I always dreamed of playing for the Tigers. Hearing the fans in Death Valley, getting to have my friends and family watch me in the stands while I wore the purple and gold. It’s something I had always envisioned … and the reality was better than anything I could’ve imagined.
I still remember that first Tiger Walk during my freshman year. I’ll never forget, it was my first spring game and I was so excited to finally get to walk that legendary route to the stadium. It was like slow motion, being with the team and seeing all the fans there. It was amazing. I soaked up every minute of it.
Everything went so fast, to be honest. When I was young, I played football simply because I loved it, not really thinking about the future. Just enjoying the game, having fun. Then it got to this point where I was a part of this special bond at LSU. Becoming a national champion and being a part of the real DBU. Those experiences will last me a lifetime, and I’m proud to say I contributed to that. I’ll always rep LSU and the brotherhood forever.
Right now I know that I am ready to lock in and focus on what’s next. I wanted you to hear it from me first that I’ll be declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.
I can’t say thank you enough to LSU and the fans for the support that you have given me throughout my time there, and how much I appreciate the moments we have shared together. They will never be forgotten. To my family that has been there every step of the way, thank you … your support means everything to me. I hope I continue to make you proud.
Sincerely,
Sting