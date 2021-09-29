DeVonta Smith
We’ve got THE 2020 Mr. Heisman, coming from a little place we like to call TITLETOWN, USA, aka the University of Alabama. It’s DEVONTA Smith, everybody. The Eagles rookie pulls up on this episode of Truss Levelz to take the guys through his legendary career at Bama and his experience in the league so far. Y’all, we can’t wait to see this boy make his mark on the game — nothing but love for this young fella. DeVonta Smith, Chapter 1. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Freshman year at the University of Alabama and his national championship touchdown
- Other college offers, meeting Coach Saban, top highlights
- Craziest Bama stories, winning the Heisman and his Pro Day
- Wide receiver talk, pregame playlist and playing with Jalen Hurts
- Signing with VRST and rookie year expectations
About Our Hosts:
NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.
There’s levels to this game … Truss.
