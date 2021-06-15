Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell, the best player on the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz, rolls through on Knuckleheads this week. As one of the NBA’s young superstars, Spida keeps it real, per usual, and takes us through his skyrocket to NBA stardom.
Episode Highlights:
1. Back-to-back championships in high school [5:53]
2. Louisville and coach Rick Pitino [14:00]
3. The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry [15:56]
4. Getting drafted by the Jazz and rookie year [22:36]
5. Utah Jazz coronavirus situation [34:59]
6. Playing in the bubble and scoring 50 points [39:15]
7. 2021 Jazz and being the No. 1 seed in the West [43:45]
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
